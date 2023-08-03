Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 2, 2023

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that the deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) ("Hayward” or the "Company”) and certain other defendants (collectively, "Defendants”) is October 2, 2023.

The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court of New Jersey asserts claims under §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act”) on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hayward securities between March 2, 2022 and July 27, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period”), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class”).

Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automated systems.

The complaint alleges that the named defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information concerning the Company’s business, including that Hayward and its management team had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme designed to artificially boost Hayward’s short-term sales and earnings. As a result, according to the complaint, Hayward’s projected 2022 financial results were not achievable and lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is October 2, 2023. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

If you purchased Hayward securities during the Class Period, and suffered damages, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, for more information.

