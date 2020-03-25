Scott Ackerman Steps Down As CEO Of TuneCore

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The independent distribution and publishing administration company TuneCore, owned by Believe group, has announced that CEO Scott Ackerman will step down from his role effective April 15, 2020. Ackerman will stay on as a strategic advisor reporting to Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO of Believe Group and the company is searching for a new CEO.

Ackerman joined TuneCore as President and COO in 2010 and was promoted to CEO in 2012. Prior to joining TuneCore, he held executive operations positions at eHarmony, Orbitz, US Airways and American Airlines.

The decision to step down came from Ackerman himself. "I truly enjoyed working for TuneCore and after ten amazing years, I made the decision to end my tenure to pursue other opportunities," he said in a statement. "I remain committed to working with Believe in an advisory capacity on strategic initiatives as TuneCore continues to grow."

Under Ackerman's leadership, TuneCore has made it a priority to offer the best products and services to help independent artists thrive and succeed. From expanding digital distribution globally through local initiatives in over a dozen countries and markets, to building tools that help artists grow their fanbase and fund their projects, Ackerman has been a champion of helping artists meet the demands of the evolving music industry. Since inception, TuneCore Artists have earned over $1.8 billion, paying out well over $1 million each day. TuneCore uniquely pays 100 percent of 100 percent of what is collected from the digital services, which has made the company the leader in helping artists get what they deserve.

"The company and I are grateful for Scott's leadership and significant accomplishments over the last ten years," said Ladegaillerie. "His leadership of TuneCore's global expansion and prioritization of innovative technology has helped us build the tools independent artists need to reach the highest level of success. TuneCore acquisition strengthened our offer to best serve artists at all stages of their career around the world. TuneCore is well-positioned today to continue our market leadership and we are optimistic about the next chapter for our company."

About TuneCore

TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers -- with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Austin, and global operations in the UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, India and Brazil. For additional information, please visit http://www.tunecore.com.

About Believe

Believe is a leading fully independent digital distributor and services provider for artists & labels worldwide. They provide dedicated resources & international campaign management, trade & digital marketing services, comprehensive video management & distribution, synchronization, neighboring rights and run in-house labels such as Nuclear Blast, Naïve, All Points.

Believe is headquartered in Paris, France with more than 1,200 employees in 45 countries. Believe aims to best serve and develop artists at all stages of their careers with respect and expertise, fairness and transparency, in all local markets around the globe.

