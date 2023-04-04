|
04.04.2023 15:00:00
Scott Adams Joins Harbor Group International as Senior Vice President - Investor Relations
NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced that Scott Adams has joined the firm as Senior Vice President – Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Adams initially will focus on capital raising efforts in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States as HGI continues to build and maintain the firm's worldwide network of institutional, corporate, family office and high-net-worth investors. He is based in HGI's Norfolk, VA office.
Mr. Adams brings over 30 years of real estate experience as a corporate leader, investment sales broker, project manager and consultant. Most recently, he was Executive Managing Director at Colliers International, primarily focusing on growth initiatives, including new business development, recruiting, new markets and acquisitions, and client engagement, including advisory services, goal execution and problem-solving. Mr. Adams also served as Regional President for CBRE.
During his career, Mr. Adams has led the negotiation and investment sale closings of over $1.8 Billion of commercial properties. He has previously assisted HGI with major transactions, including the sale of the World Trade Center in Norfolk, Virginia in 2021.
"Scott's diverse experience and deep knowledge in commercial real estate investments will be an asset to driving the growth of HGI's investor relations capabilities," said Saul Lubetski, Vice Chairman, HGI. "We look forward to working with Scott to strengthen the firm's existing investor relationships and further diversify our investor base." Mr. Adams reports to Mr. Lubetski.
"I am thrilled to be joining the team as Senior Vice President in Investor Relations," said Mr. Adams. "HGI has always maintained a strong reputation as a leading national real estate owner and investor and I look forward to working with the team to build new strategic relationships with capital sources."
About Harbor Group International
Harbor Group International, LLC, and its affiliates control an investment portfolio of approximately $20 billion, including 58,000 apartment units in the United States and 5.0 million square feet of commercial space throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, HGI maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Tel Aviv.
Media Contacts:
Kailyn Myshrall
kmyshrall@prosek.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-adams-joins-harbor-group-international-as-senior-vice-president--investor-relations-301789352.html
SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung vor Ostern: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich unter der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street bewegt sich vorbörslich kaum. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während die chinesischen Märkte zur Wochenmitte geschlossen blieben.