Scott Bairstow appointed Head of Aerospace Business Development at Unipart Logistics

OXFORD, England, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Bairstow has been appointed Head of Aerospace Business Development at Unipart Logistics.

Scott brings an extensive Aerospace industry background and knowledge gained from over 15 years working in the sector in previous roles including Head of Programmes at Northwest Aerospace Alliance (NWAA) leading the Aerospace Supply Chain Excellence 2 programme and through his Business Development role at the Northwest Regional Development Agency (NWDA).

Scott Bairstow, Head of Aerospace Business Development, Unipart Logistics said:

"The Aerospace sector is rebounding with positive optimism from the pandemic and is gearing up ready to embrace the challenge of the critical future Jet Zero targets (Department of Transport strategy to deliver Net Zero aviation by 2050) .

"I am delighted to join Unipart Logistics and am excited to engage with new customers requiring innovative logistics solutions, based on the principles of process excellence, world-class safety and sustainability standards.

"Applying these Unipart Way principles will enable Aerospace customers to achieve resilient, efficient, high-performing supply chains in response to the forthcoming sector challenges."

Simon Wheelton, Director, Aerospace, Defence & Utilities, Unipart Logistics said:

"Scott joins at a really exciting time for Unipart, following the recent award of our multi-year production logistics contract with Airbus.

"I am delighted to add Scott's significant experience to the business and look forward to working with him and customers in the Aerospace sector who want to collaborate with a supply chain partner that is uniquely placed, through a combination of industry and supply chain knowledge, innovation and culture, to deliver transformational, best practice solutions across the end-to-end value chain for aerospace production logistics."

Unipart Logistics is part of the Unipart Group, a private company established in 1987 delivering Logistics, Manufacturing and Consultancy services globally.

Unipart Logistics provides supply chain logistics and consultancy services across the Aerospace, Automotive, Health, eCommerce, Technology, and Utilities sectors, for some of the world's best-known companies including; NHS Supply Chain, Volvo, Sky, Three, Jaguar Land Rover, Volkswagen, Vodafone and Rolls Royce.

