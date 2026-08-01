General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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01.08.2026 09:05:00
Scott Strazik's GE Vernova Has a $176 Billion Backlog. So Why Did Wall Street Sell the Stock?
There's no denying GE Vernova's (NYSE: GEV) business is booming. Last quarter's revenue grew 22% year over year to $11.1 billion, versus estimates of only $10.8 billion. Its backlog grew by $13 billion as well, reaching $176 billion, prompting the company to raise its full-year guidance from a range of $45.5 billion to $46.5 billion to a revised range of $44.5 billion to $45.5 billion.It's profitable, too, with per-share profits improving from $1.86 in Q2 of last year to an adjusted $2.47 per share this time around.That's the apparent reason GEV stock tumbled to the tune of 9% following the release of this quarterly earnings report, by the way... analysts were expecting a per-share profit of $3.18.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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