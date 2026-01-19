Iberdrola Aktie
WKN DE: A0M46B / ISIN: ES0144580Y14
19.01.2026 07:00:17
Scottish Power ranked UK’s worst supplier for customer service by Which?
Consumer group gives many of the biggest suppliers low ratings in its annual survey of energy provider performanceScottish Power has been ranked Britain’s worst energy supplier for customer service in a survey from a leading consumer body that placed many of the UK’s biggest suppliers at the bottom of the league table.British Gas and EDF Energy were just above Scottish Power at the foot of the annual Which? rankings. These are based on a satisfaction survey of almost 12,000 energy customers and a Which? assessment of each supplier’s customer service. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
