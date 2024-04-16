|
16.04.2024 11:42:40
Scottish Power to pay out £1.5m after overcharging 1,700 households
Supplier mistakenly charged direct debit customers at rate meant for those who pay when they get billsBusiness live – latest updatesScottish Power is to pay £1.5m in refunds and compensation after overcharging nearly 1,700 households at the height of the energy crisis and in previous years, paying out an average of £294 to each customer.The energy regulator, Ofgem, said it agreed the redress package with the supplier after it confirmed that, between 2015 and 2023, it mistakenly charged 1,699 direct debit customers at a higher rate that should only apply to those who pay when they receive their bill. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
