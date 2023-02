ScottishPower reports retail loss as consumers cut back on energy use

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Renewable energy generator said underlying group profits were helped by windy conditions last yearProfits for ScottishPower, the renewable energy generator, were improved by windy conditions last year – but the supplier took a hit as Britons cut back on energy consumption in the face of higher bills.The energy generation and supply group, which is owned by Spain’s Iberdrola, said underlying group profits in 2022 had risen 3.6% to £1.6bn on a year earlier. Continue reading...