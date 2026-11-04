ScottsMiracle-Gro Q4 Loss Narrows, Provides FY27 Guidance

(RTTNews) - The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company (SMG), a marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products, on Wednesday reported narrower net loss, but a wider operating loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with the prior-year period.

Further, the firm provided earnings per share and sales guidance for fiscal 2027.

For the fourth quarter, net loss narrowed to $121.9 million or $2.10 per share from a loss of $151.8 million or $2.63 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On a continuing operations basis, net loss narrowed to $124.2 million or $2.14 per share from a loss of $127.3 million or $2.21 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $125.4 million $2.16 per share, compared with a loss of $113.9 million or $1.97 per share in the year-ago period.

Operating loss widened to $143.0 million from $123.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales declined 11 percent to $302.9 million from $340.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Looking ahead, ScottsMiracle-Gro expects full-year 2027 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.70 to $4.90.

Net sales growth for fiscal 2027 is projected at 2 percent to 4 percent.

Following the announcement, in pre-market hours, shares were trading 2.04 percent higher at $63.05, after closing Tuesday's trading 5.11 percent lower.

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