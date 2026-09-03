ScottsMiracle-Gro To Acquire Black Kow Brand

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), a marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, on Thursday said it plans to acquire the Black Kow brand to expand its growing media and soil amendment portfolio.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Black Kow, a 57-year-old brand, offers organic amendments, mature manure and specialty soils.

"Black Kow aligns with our mid-range growth algorithm as we expect it to drive topline sales and be consistent with the margin profile we have established moving forward," said Mark Scheiwer, chief financial officer and chief accounting officer. "This acquisition also reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation, as it is a low-risk investment that will support our leverage ratio targets and be accretive to EPS beginning in year one."

ScottsMiracle-Gro has exercised its option to purchase Black Kow under a licensing agreement signed in January 2026, when it became the brand's exclusive producer, distributor and marketer. The transaction is expected to close in October.

The acquisition forms part of the company's SMG 2.0 growth plan, which targets annual net sales growth of 2% to 4%, adjusted earnings per share growth of 5% to 8% and free cash flow of more than $275 million for fiscal 2027 through 2029.

Scotts Miracle-Gro shares were up nearly 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $59.97 on Wednesday.