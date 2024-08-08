Scout24 SE Q2 Earnings Down, Revenue Climbs; Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German digital company Scout24 SE (SCOTF) reported Thursday that its second-quarter earnings per share dropped 20.5 percent to 0.47 euro from last year's 0.59 euros.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.70 euro, compared to 0.66 euros a year ago.

Group EBITDA increased 2 percent from last year to 71.4 million euros, and Group ordinary operating EBITDA increased 11.2 percent to 87.0 million euros.

Group ordinary operating EBITDA margin was 62.3 percent, down from 64.2 percent last year.

Group revenue for the quarter climbed 14.4 percent to 139.5 million euros from last year's 122.0 million euros due to continued strong demand for core products.

The number of customers increased in the second quarter year-on-year, up 2.4 percent in the Professional segment and 27.1 percent in the Private segment.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect a revenue growth of 9-11 percent as well as an increase of ordinary operating EBITDA margin to about 61 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.