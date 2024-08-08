|
08.08.2024 09:04:32
Scout24 SE Q2 Earnings Down, Revenue Climbs; Confirms FY24 Outlook
(RTTNews) - German digital company Scout24 SE (SCOTF) reported Thursday that its second-quarter earnings per share dropped 20.5 percent to 0.47 euro from last year's 0.59 euros.
Adjusted earnings per share were 0.70 euro, compared to 0.66 euros a year ago.
Group EBITDA increased 2 percent from last year to 71.4 million euros, and Group ordinary operating EBITDA increased 11.2 percent to 87.0 million euros.
Group ordinary operating EBITDA margin was 62.3 percent, down from 64.2 percent last year.
Group revenue for the quarter climbed 14.4 percent to 139.5 million euros from last year's 122.0 million euros due to continued strong demand for core products.
The number of customers increased in the second quarter year-on-year, up 2.4 percent in the Professional segment and 27.1 percent in the Private segment.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect a revenue growth of 9-11 percent as well as an increase of ordinary operating EBITDA margin to about 61 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.24
|XETRA-Handel MDAX präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|ROUNDUP: Kundenzustrom treibt Scout24 weiter an - Aktie vergünstigt sich dennoch (dpa-AFX)
|
08.08.24
|Scout24-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Kundenzuwachs stärkt Geschäftsmodell (dpa-AFX)
|
08.08.24
|Scout24 steigert Umsatz und Gewinn im Quartal - Prognose bekräftigt (Dow Jones)
|
08.08.24
|EQS-News: Scout24 SE beschleunigt Umsatzwachstum und steigert Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr 2024 (EQS Group)
|
08.08.24
|EQS-News: Scout24 SE accelerates revenue growth and increases profitability in the first half of 2024 (EQS Group)
|
07.08.24
|Optimistische JPMorgan-Analyse verleiht AUTO1 und Scout24 Auftrieb (dpa-AFX)
|
07.08.24
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: Zum Start Gewinne im MDAX (finanzen.at)