24.01.2022 09:40:48
Scrap national insurance rise, says ex-minister David Davis
Former Brexit secretary last week called for Boris Johnson to resign over alleged breaches of Covid rulesFormer Conservative Cabinet minister David Davis has called for the planned tax rise hitting national insurance contributions to be scrapped as a cost-of-living crisis looms, adding further pressure on the government.National insurance contributions, which are paid by employers and workers, are scheduled to rise by 1.25 percentage points at the start of the new tax year in April, in a manifesto-breaking move to raise £12bn to increase NHS funding by Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson. Continue reading...
