Scream For Ice Cream! Cosmic Bliss Issues A Scream-Worthy Challenge To America

EUGENE, Ore., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmic Bliss, the makers of premium, organic, plant-based and 100% grass-fed dairy frozen desserts, is excited to launch a blissfully fun challenge that benefits the planet — asking America to scream for ice cream! As a brand on a mission to flip the food system to a more organic and regenerative supply chain, Cosmic Bliss is rewarding consumers' "ice-screams" with free ice cream and donations to nonprofits supporting the research and progression of organic and regenerative farming practices.

According to a recent report, consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impacts of food, which is encouraging, and Cosmic Bliss believes we can all do more by using real foods, from farms and from nature without relying on heavily processed, synthetic biology and "techno-food." To kick off the challenge, Cosmic Bliss took to the streets of one of the greenest cities in the U.S. — San Francisco — to surprise local residents with a fun, interactive scream experience as featured in a newly released video.

Throughout July, the purpose-driven brand is calling on consumers nationwide to join the challenge by sharing a joyous video of themselves "screaming for ice cream" and for a better planet on social media while tagging the brand (@findcosmicbliss) and using the hashtag #icecreamforabetterplanet. Every video posted with #icecreamforabetterplanet contributes toward a $50,000 donation goal to the Rodale Institute and Regenerative Organic Alliance in partnership with 1% of the Planet. In addition, one lucky fan will take home the grand prize of a year's worth of free ice cream from Cosmic Bliss (terms and conditions apply)!

"At our core, Cosmic Bliss has always been deeply committed to supporting farming systems that are healthier for humans, animals, and the planet. We believe how you source your ingredients matter. How you contribute to the regeneration of our food system matters," said Shilpa Gadhok, VP of Brand Marketing at Cosmic Bliss. "We're excited for everyone to show how much they care, have some fun, help "scream" for the attention that regenerative agriculture and organic farming deserves, while still enjoying a spoonful of bliss from the planet we all care so much about."

Regenerative agriculture is a core tenant in the brand's efforts to flip the food system. Cosmic Bliss believes that food consumption shouldn't be filled with compromises on taste, one's health or impact on the environment. All products are certified organic, gluten-free, non-gmo project verified, contain no soy, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners. It's why Cosmic Bliss ensures they make the most delicious, indulgent frozen desserts with the highest quality ingredients in a manner that helps to regenerate the planet for future generations.

In order to drive meaningful progression in this space, Cosmic Bliss is committed to donating a minimum of one percent of their annual revenue to environmental nonprofits that further the mission, research, and education of organic and regenerative agriculture. To do so, they work with 1% for the Planet to certify donations and pair with like-minded non-profits. The company has also taken on the initiative to improve the sustainability of its packaging, as the first brand to use a plant-based biopolymer in its pint packaging since 2019, and the brand uses recycled and renewable materials across their novelty packaging. Cosmic Bliss is a member of the Sustainable Food Trade Association (SFTA), Organic Trade Association, and the Oregon Organic Coalition.

About Cosmic Bliss

Cosmic Bliss is a purpose-driven premium indulgent frozen desserts brand focused on improving the resiliency of our agricultural system through sustainable sourcing and responsible business practices. It is part of the HumanCo family of brands and delivers creamy, decadent flavors across organic plant-based and organic, 100% grass-fed dairy desserts. As a clean-label brand focused on real (never synthetic) ingredients, all products are certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, and contain no soy, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners. The brand believes that organic agriculture is the baseline of where sustainable sourcing starts. The brand supports several organizations focused on sustainable progress and regenerative organic agriculture, through its partnership with 1% for the Planet.

About HumanCo

HumanCo is a mission-driven family of brands that is fanatical about creating products focused on healthier living and sustainability. We believe it has become too difficult to find and rely on healthy options, and we are changing this paradigm through a new approach: we put people first. HumanCo advances the health of consumers and the planet using a long-term strategy around impactful, cleaner consumer products created using real foods, from farms and from nature without relying on heavily processed, synthetic biology and "techno-food," that lead to healthier outcomes and improved trust.

