08.09.2022 15:00:00

ScreenPoint Medical's Transpara® AI reads over three million mammograms

Earlier breast cancer detection improves survival rates.

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands , Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transpara, the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) breast care software, has now reached a major new milestone, helping radiologists read over three million mammograms.

 

ScreenPoint Medical Logo

 

Across the US, Transpara is providing hundreds of radiologists with a 'second pair' of eyes helping detect cancers earlier and reduce recall rates.

Among the radiologists using this revolutionary AI breast care system, is Dr Englander, Chairman, Pennsylvania Hospital, Department of Radiology.

"Transpara Breast AI has helped us improve workflow and reduce patient recalls," he said.

"We are able to provide faster results to the majority of patients who are not at high risk, and we can focus on abnormal findings, allowing us to find early cancers so that treatment can begin earlier."

"Transpara allows us to maintain a solid workflow, adapt to ever-increasing volumes, and improve patient outcomes."

Mark Koeniguer, CEO of ScreenPoint Medical adds, "This is yet another groundbreaking landmark for Transpara breast AI.  Over 3 million women's 2D and 3D mammograms in over 30 countries have been read with the help of Transpara.  The growth we're seeing is phenomenal; we are receiving enquiries from healthcare groups and screening programs who have learned about Transpara from the largest evidence-base of ANY breast AI solution showing that up to 45% of interval cancers can be found earlier and helping reduce screening workload.  When it comes to robustness, transparency and proof, simply not all breast AI evidence is the same."

For more information, please visit: www.screenpoint-medical.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582198/ScreenPoint_Medical_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/screenpoint-medicals-transpara-ai-reads-over-three-million-mammograms-301619487.html

SOURCE ScreenPoint Medical

