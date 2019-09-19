|
19.09.2019 22:20:00
Scripps closes acquisition of eight TV stations from Nexstar-Tribune merger divestitures
CINCINNATI, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has closed its acquisition of eight television stations in seven markets divested from the Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) transaction with Tribune Media (NYSE: TRCO).
The acquisition grows the Scripps local television station footprint to 60 stations in 42 markets, making it the nation's fourth-largest independent broadcaster with a reach of 31% of U.S. TV households.
Since Jan. 1, Scripps has added 27 television stations to its portfolio, and it now expects 2020 company free cash flow to be in the range of $225 million to $250 million.
The stations diversify Scripps' affiliate relationships, expand its political advertising footprint and bring durability and geographic reach to its television station portfolio.
The stations joining Scripps' television portfolio today are:
- WPIX, the CW affiliate in New York City. (Scripps has granted Nexstar the option to buy back WPIX in New York City. The option is exercisable from March 31, 2020, through the end of 2021.)
- KASW, the CW affiliate in Phoenix (which joins the Scripps ABC affiliate there)
- WSFL, the CW affiliate in Miami-Fort Lauderdale (adjacent to the Scripps NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida)
- KSTU, the Fox affiliate in Salt Lake City
- WTKR, the CBS affiliate, and WGNT, the CW affiliate, in Norfolk, Virginia
- WTVR, the CBS affiliate in Richmond, Virginia
- WXMI, the Fox affiliate in Grand Rapids, Michigan
The eight stations deepen Scripps' presence in Arizona, Florida, Michigan and New York. Scripps is adding its first stations in the No. 1 ranked DMA of New York City and the states of Virginia and Utah. It will now operate nine markets with more than one station, including in its second-largest market, Phoenix.
Forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements related to the company's businesses that are based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the company's Form 10-K on file with the SEC in the section titled "Risk Factors." The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date the statement is made.
About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 60 television stations in 42 markets, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape, Laff and Court TV; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."
ADJUSTED COMBINED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Due to the effect that the 2019 television station acquisitions have on our Local Media segment, and to provide meaningful period over period comparisons, we are providing this supplemental non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information to present certain financial results on an adjusted combined basis. The adjusted combined financial results have been compiled by adding, as of the earliest period presented, the acquired Waco, Texas; Tallahassee, Florida; Cordillera; and Nexstar-Tribune television stations' historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses to Scripps' historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses captions historically reported within our Local Media segment. These historical results are adjusted for certain intercompany adjustments and other impacts that would result from the companies operating under the ownership of Scripps.
Management uses the adjusted combined non-GAAP supplemental information for purposes of evaluating the performance of the Local Media segment. The company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the company's businesses through the eyes of management, facilitating comparison of Local Media results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of the segment.
The company uses the adjusted combined non-GAAP supplemental information to supplement the financial information presented on Scripps GAAP historical basis. This non-GAAP supplemental information is not to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the related GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis.
The adjusted combined financial results contained in the following supplemental information is for informational purposes only. These results do not necessarily reflect what the historical results of Scripps would have been if the acquisitions of the Waco, Tallahassee, Cordillera and Nexstar-Tribune broadcast operations had occurred on January 1, 2018. Nor is this information necessarily indicative of the future results of operations of the combined entities.
The adjusted combined financial information is not pro forma information prepared in accordance with Article 11 of SEC regulation S-X, and the preparation of information in accordance with Article 11 would result in a significantly different presentation.
Local Media segment Adjusted Combined segment profit
2019
2018
(in thousands)
Q1
Q2
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Segment operating revenues:
Core advertising
$
174,720
$
192,570
$
178,794
$
193,660
$
178,444
$
189,602
$
740,500
Political
1,188
2,452
3,380
22,038
56,694
114,323
196,435
Retransmission
113,700
112,374
100,322
103,525
107,990
107,808
419,645
Other revenue
5,641
5,278
4,907
5,885
5,267
5,222
21,281
Total operating revenues
295,249
312,674
287,403
325,108
348,395
416,955
1,377,861
Segment costs and expenses:
Employee compensation and benefits
109,587
107,305
109,560
106,507
107,214
111,893
435,174
Programming
85,561
92,879
76,638
87,880
93,887
80,565
338,970
Impairment of programming assets
—
—
—
—
—
8,920
8,920
Other expenses
51,051
51,980
51,669
55,067
55,300
63,551
225,587
Total costs and expenses
246,199
252,164
237,867
249,454
256,401
264,929
1,008,651
Segment profit
$
49,050
$
60,510
$
49,536
$
75,654
$
91,994
$
152,026
$
369,210
Non-GAAP reconciliation
Below is a reconciliation of Scripps historical reported revenue and segment profit for its Local Media segment to the adjusted combined revenue and adjusted combined segment profit for the Local Media segment with the 2019 television station acquisitions.
2019
2018
(in thousands)
Q1
Q2
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Local Media operating revenues, as reported
$
203,387
$
236,715
$
192,059
$
213,248
$
230,734
$
281,439
$
917,480
Waco/Tallahassee TV stations acquisition
—
—
6,068
6,174
6,190
6,805
25,237
Cordillera TV stations acquisition
35,540
12,412
35,271
41,692
47,700
59,416
184,079
Nexstar-Tribune stations acquisition
64,679
71,349
58,296
68,297
68,079
73,607
268,279
Other revenue adjustments (1)
(8,357)
(7,802)
(4,291)
(4,303)
(4,308)
(4,312)
(17,214)
Local Media adjusted combined operating revenues
$
295,249
$
312,674
$
287,403
$
325,108
$
348,395
$
416,955
$
1,377,861
2019
2018
(in thousands)
Q1
Q2
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Local Media segment profit, as reported
$
34,173
$
54,329
$
31,619
$
53,368
$
67,416
$
98,716
$
251,119
Waco/Tallahassee TV stations acquisition
—
—
1,770
1,905
1,893
2,265
7,833
Cordillera TV stations acquisition
7,925
2,828
8,632
14,287
19,212
30,338
72,469
Nexstar-Tribune stations acquisition
15,309
11,155
11,806
10,397
7,781
25,019
55,003
Other revenue adjustments (1)
(8,357)
(7,802)
(4,291)
(4,303)
(4,308)
(4,312)
(17,214)
Local Media adjusted combined segment profit
$
49,050
$
60,510
$
49,536
$
75,654
$
91,994
$
152,026
$
369,210
(1) Primarily reflects reduced retransmission revenue from CW affiliates under Scripps retransmission agreements in effect during each period.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-closes-acquisition-of-eight-tv-stations-from-nexstar-tribune-merger-divestitures-300922019.html
SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street geht mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wal Street wirkte der Fed-Entscheid nach. Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX konnten am Donnerstag zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.