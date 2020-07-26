Scripps' local stations are now unavailable to DISH Network customers

CINCINNATI, Ohio, July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The local television stations in 42 markets owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) are no longer accessible for DISH subscribers as Scripps attempts to reach a new contract agreement with DISH that includes fair and reasonable terms for both parties.

"Without an agreement in place, DISH subscribers are now missing out on our stations' essential news, weather and entertainment programming," said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media for Scripps. "DISH's refusal to negotiate to a fair agreement is preventing its customers from accessing pressing news during a global pandemic, a period of social unrest, an active political year and severe weather season for many parts of our country.

"Our impasse, after five months of discussions, is not about the rates DISH pays us but their inability to agree on other distribution terms. We hope DISH will recognize the importance of our programming to its customers and our viewers and help us to resolve this dispute."

Since launching its first TV station in Cleveland in 1947, Scripps has never gone dark with a pay TV distributor, and the company is ready and able to make an agreement with DISH.

In addition to providing important programming, Scripps maintains a culture of service to its local communities. Employees live locally, and companywide station initiatives include community campaigns such as "We're Open," "Take Out Tuesday," and "The Rebound" that help our viewers navigate the economic crisis. Its venerable local station brands also provide a trusted, objective platform through which local businesses can reach their customers.

Viewers can learn more about the dispute and how to access this local programming without DISH by visiting www.scrippsviewerinfo.com.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-local-stations-are-now-unavailable-to-dish-network-customers-301099788.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company