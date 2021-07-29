SCS Swiderski Commits to Multi-Family Project in Niagara

MOSINEE, Wis., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S.C. Swiderski, LLC announced that they have agreed to terms for a developer agreement with the City of Niagara for a multi-family development. The company plans to build 44 market rate apartments. S.C. Swiderski, LLC is a regional leader in real estate development which has over a half billion dollars of residential projects in development.

The apartment site has been named SCS Niagara and will be located on 5.11 acres of land off of Coolidge Avenue and Ford Court. The plans for the site feature four buildings and will offer 6 different floor plans ranging from 900 to 1244 square feet. There will be a mix of two- and three-bedroom apartments. The site will feature two single level 6-unit apartment buildings and two 16 unit two-story apartment buildings. Director of Business Development Jacqui McElroy said, "Our floor plan mix is based on research of the area demographics and demand so we will be offering a variety of options for those seeking maintenance free living." All homes have private entrances, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Rent rates will include heat, water, garbage, cable and internet.

"We have been working with the City since the beginning of the year on the plans and are happy to bring quality housing with professional service to Niagara. We appreciate the support of the City and their participation in this project," explained McElroy.

Audrey Fredrick, City of Niagara Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer said, "This is an exciting project for us, and it has already generated a positive response in the city. S.C. Swiderski, LLC has many favorable reviews from other communities, and their marketing and development teams are a pleasure to work with. The project will bring quality housing to our entire area, including the neighboring municipalities on the Michigan side of the state border. We look forward to having additional families in the area patronizing our businesses and enrolling in our school."

Upon completion, the guaranteed assessed value of the project will be $4,922,372.00

Construction is planned for 2022. S.C. Swiderski Construction will be the general contractor for the project and the apartments will be managed by the property management division of S.C. Swiderski. The company currently has multi-family projects in construction in Waupaca, Shawano, Hortonville, Merrill, Stanley and Oshkosh.

About S.C. Swiderski, LLC: S.C. Swiderski, LLC is a regional leader in providing quality housing with professional service. As a fully integrated company, all areas of the business work together to deliver the SCS Difference. The company designs, plans, constructs, owns, and manages its real estate portfolio. The company attributes its success to their ability to listen to clients, focus on continuous improvement, develop their team, and operate with integrity. S.C. Swiderski has housing locations throughout the State of Wisconsin and continues to expand by investing in its people, processes and properties. S.C. Swiderski demonstrates innovation, quality and pride that one can expect from a Made in Wisconsin certified company. The company embraces its Wisconsin roots and is committed to providing support to the local communities it serves.

