|
14.02.2022 15:00:00
Scully Royalty Ltd. announces clarification of ex-dividend date
HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL). On February 9, 2022, the Company announced that it has declared a cash dividend of C$0.25(US$0.18) per common share, payable on March 4, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 21, 2022. Given the observance of a United States federal holiday on February 21, 2022, this day will be considered a non-settlement day and as such the ex-dividend date has been changed to February 17, 2022.
Direct any questions regarding the information in this news release to our North American toll-free line at 1 (844) 331 3343 or email info@scullyroyalty.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scully-royalty-ltd-announces-clarification-of-ex-dividend-date-301481329.html
SOURCE Scully Royalty Ltd.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MFC Bancorp Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.