01.12.2022 14:30:00

SCULLY ROYALTY LTD. PUBLISHES RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL) announces it has published its half-year report, including its results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and other updates, a copy of which has been furnished on Form 6-K to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Half-Year Report").

Stakeholders are encouraged to read the Company's entire Half-Year Report for a greater understanding of the Company's business and operations.

A copy of the Half-Year Report is available through the Company's website at www.scullyroyalty.com and is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Half-Year free of charge, by contacting our investor relations firm at info@scullyroyalty.com.

All stakeholders who have questions regarding the information in the Half-Year Report may book a conference call with the Company's senior management by emailing the Company at info@scullyroyalty.com. 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scully-royalty-ltd-publishes-results-for-the-six-months-ended-june-30-2022-301691033.html

SOURCE Scully Royalty Ltd.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MFC Bancorp Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu MFC Bancorp Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MFC Bancorp Ltd Registered Shs 7,74 1,20% MFC Bancorp Ltd Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen