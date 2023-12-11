|
11.12.2023 23:00:00
SCULLY ROYALTY LTD. PUBLISHES RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL) announces it has published its half-year report, including its results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and other updates, a copy of which has been furnished on Form 6-K to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Half-Year Report").
Stakeholders are encouraged to read the Company's entire Half-Year Report for a greater understanding of the Company's business and operations.
A copy of the Half-Year Report is available through the Company's website at www.scullyroyalty.com and is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Half-Year Report free of charge, by contacting our investor relations firm at info@scullyroyalty.com.
All stakeholders who have questions regarding the information in the Half-Year Report may book a conference call with the Company's senior management by emailing the Company at info@scullyroyalty.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scully-royalty-ltd-publishes-results-for-the-six-months-ended-june-30-2023-302011844.html
SOURCE Scully Royalty Ltd.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MFC Bancorp Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu MFC Bancorp Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MFC Bancorp Ltd Registered Shs
|5,85
|0,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: US-Börsen rot -- ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke stabil -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nahmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich nach historischem Allzeithoch nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas tiefer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost schlossen unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.