Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.08.2023 05:05:54

Sculptor Says Received Proposal From A Third Party, But Not Superior Proposal

(RTTNews) - Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) said that it has received an unsolicited proposal from a third party that had participated in the strategic alternatives process. The bidder has not demonstrated adequate committed funding for any of its bids.

According to the company, the latest bid's headline valuation is higher than the Rithm transaction, but the proposal only includes committed financing for less than half of the amount required to consummate the transaction and underestimates the amount that would be necessary by several hundred million dollars.

Therefore, Sculptor Capital Management's Special Committee has not determined that the bid is, or is reasonably expected to lead to a Superior Proposal.

As previously announced, the company's Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction with Rithm and has recommended that the Company's stockholders vote to approve it as well. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In July 2023, Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) agreed to acquire Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) in a transaction valued at about $639 million, which includes $11.15 per Class A share of Sculptor.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu New Residential Investment Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu New Residential Investment Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

New Residential Investment Corp 8,69 0,12% New Residential Investment Corp
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc Registered Shs -A- 10,70 0,00% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX stärker -- Börsen mit Aufschlägen
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel fester. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten