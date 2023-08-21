|
21.08.2023 05:05:54
Sculptor Says Received Proposal From A Third Party, But Not Superior Proposal
(RTTNews) - Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) said that it has received an unsolicited proposal from a third party that had participated in the strategic alternatives process. The bidder has not demonstrated adequate committed funding for any of its bids.
According to the company, the latest bid's headline valuation is higher than the Rithm transaction, but the proposal only includes committed financing for less than half of the amount required to consummate the transaction and underestimates the amount that would be necessary by several hundred million dollars.
Therefore, Sculptor Capital Management's Special Committee has not determined that the bid is, or is reasonably expected to lead to a Superior Proposal.
As previously announced, the company's Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction with Rithm and has recommended that the Company's stockholders vote to approve it as well. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.
In July 2023, Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) agreed to acquire Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) in a transaction valued at about $639 million, which includes $11.15 per Class A share of Sculptor.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu New Residential Investment Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: New Residential Investment stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: New Residential Investment präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: New Residential Investment stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: New Residential Investment legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: New Residential Investment legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: New Residential Investment stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: New Residential Investment stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: New Residential Investment stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu New Residential Investment Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|New Residential Investment Corp
|8,69
|0,12%
|Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc Registered Shs -A-
|10,70
|0,00%