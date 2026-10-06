SCYNEXIS Aktie

SCYNEXIS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A111X6 / ISIN: US8112921015

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06.10.2026 14:15:44

SCYNEXIS Reports Favorable Phase 1 Results For ADPKD Drug

(RTTNews) - SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) said it has completed a Phase 1 study of SCY-770, a novel oral, selective direct AMPK activator being developed for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

SCY-770 was well tolerated across all doses studied and demonstrated a favorable safety profile in healthy adult participants, including at higher doses than previously evaluated.

The Phase 1 study enrolled 25 healthy participants across three cohorts. The initial cohort received a single 500 mg dose under fed and fasted conditions, while subsequent cohorts received 750 mg once daily or 500 mg twice daily, or placebo, for seven days.

Pharmacokinetic and safety data from the study will support dose selection for the Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in patients with ADPKD, which remains on track to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

SCY-770 is designed to activate AMPK, a pathway involved in cellular metabolism and disease progression. The approach is intended to target multiple mechanisms involved in cyst growth, including mTOR and cAMP signaling, while potentially reducing inflammation and fibrosis.

SCY-770 has been evaluated in multiple clinical trials involving approximately 300 participants to date and has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of ADPKD.

ADPKD is a progressive genetic kidney disorder characterized by the development of fluid-filled kidney cysts that can impair kidney function and lead to kidney failure. SCYNEXIS said treatment options remain limited for patients with the disease.

SCYNEXIS is advancing SCY-770 as a potential disease-modifying therapy for ADPKD, with the Phase 2 study expected to provide initial proof-of-concept data in patients.

SCYX shares Monday's closed at $5.03, down 1.76%. In the premarket, stock is up 2.19% at $5.14.

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