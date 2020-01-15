SDI Presence LLC Named One of 2020's Best Places to Work

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), announces that it has been selected as one of Built In Chicago's 100 Best Places to Work in 2020. The growing firm brings over 20 years of IT managed services programs, consulting and hybrid infrastructure expertise to government, utilities, and real estate clients. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

"This award results from SDI's continuing investment in creating a collaborative and positive work environment where our employees are excited to come to work every day," said Jack Hartman, President at SDI. "It's a strategic priority to take care of our employees and make sure they have the support they need in their everyday lives. We thank the SDI Team for their outstanding contribution and positive feedback to make this award possible."

Built In Chicago's "100 Best Places to Work" rankings are based on data submitted by companies and their employees including employer benefits and compensation information. The rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

"We are proud to be a part of Built In Chicago's 100 Best Places to Work in 2020, and I look forward to continuing to spread the word about what a unique firm SDI is to Chicago's diverse and talented workforce," states Talent Acquisition Manager Cory Wormmeester, part of SDI's in-house recruiting team.

Headquartered in Chicago, the firm is actively recruiting over 50 positions in 2020. Professionals interested in joining the SDI team can visit the company's career page for open positions and job opportunities at https://www.sdipresence.com/view-openings/.

