28.02.2023 14:00:00
SDI Presence Welcomes Senior Sales Executive Lawrence Gryseels
Expertise Advances Technology Modernization Focus Amid Continued Firm Growth
CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence, LLC (SDI), the IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), announces the addition of west coast public sector executive Lawrence Gryseels to its regional sales team.
Gryseels brings extensive experience to SDI and is excited to join the growing IT services firm, which closed 2022 with its highest revenue year in firm history. A self-described deal hunter, Gryseels comes to SDI following his tenure as a Senior Sales Director for business intelligence firm HEXstream, LLC.
"Gryseels brings enthusiasm, market savvy, and technical expertise to every client engagement," stated Chief Markets Officer Dawn Nash Pfeiffer. "We look forward to leveraging Lawrence's many years of IT modernization experience as a key part of the team."
Before joining HEXstream, Gryseels served as a Regional Sales Director for cloud modernization solution provider mLogica, where he oversaw a portfolio of complex IT application and infrastructure modernization projects. deals worth up to $5 million on average.
As a seasoned technology sales veteran, Gryseels has also worked in technology sales for PAC Data, Sonata Services, FlyData, Oracle, and more.
"At SDI, I'm surrounded by intelligent, driven, and passionate innovators all working toward the same goal—to create groundbreaking solutions that leave our world in a better place than we found it," stated Gryseels. "I look forward to the great things I know I can accomplish as part of this amazing organization."
Gryseels is based in San Diego and leads public sector sales for SDI's West Coast division. He can be reached at dryseels@sdipresence.com.
About SDI Presence, LLC
SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid multicloud infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI has a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. SDI is backed by Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm that currently manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds and has more than 30 years of experience in the technology market. Visit us at sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
