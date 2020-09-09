Sdiptech AB (publ) - Sale of shares in Sdiptech AB (publ)

Press release

9 September 2020, 08:30

Sale of shares in Sdiptech AB (publ)

Sdiptech has been informed that the main owner Ashkan Pouya, through his company Systematic Growth AB, has sold a total of approximately 1 million ordinary shares of Series B in Sdiptech AB, which is also stated in a press release from ABG Sundal Collier on 9 September 2020. The background to the sale is to release funds for investments in other businesses. Ashkan Pouya has also announced that his ownership perspective in Sdiptech remains long-term. Ashkan Pouya remains the company's largest owner and his holdings after the sales consist of 1 million ordinary shares of Series A and approximately 4.3 million ordinary shares of Series B, corresponding to approximately 15 percent of the capital and 27 percent of the votes in the company.

Stockholm, 9 September 2020

Sdiptech AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se . Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 9 September 2020 at 08:30 CEST.

