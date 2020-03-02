SDM Northcoast Announces New Data Sharing Agreements

RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- SDM Northcoast is very excited to announce that it has signed new data sharing agreements with dental distrbutors and direct sellers. These new relationships will result in a significant improvement in dental market data accuracy and dental market coverage.

With this expansion in its data network, SDM Northcoast will soon be able to accurately report revenue, units sold, average price, and market share statistics for more than 90%of the United States dental consumable market for categories covered by SDM Northcoast!

These new relationships and data sharing agreements will also pave the way for SDM Northcoast to expand its future coverage to include revenue, units sold, average price, and market share statistics in the United States dental equipment market, the Canadian dental consumable market, the Canadian dental equipment market, and the expanding Dental Service Organization (DSO) market segment.

"SDM Northcoast has the most comprehensive data offering in the dental industry," said Edwin Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of SDM Northcoast. "With our newly established data relationships, our recently launched business intelligence tools, and expanding market coverage, SDM Northcoast is uniquely positioned to help its customers find new opportunities to accelerate growth."

About SDM Northcoast, LLC

SDM was established in 1994, and has served the dental industry in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom as the leading provider of qualitative and quantitative research services. SDM collects monthly retail sales data from dental product distributors and has been primarily recognized for its publication of the Dental Products Market Share Study (DPMSS) which analyzes growth for thousands of dental products. In February 2019, SDM merged with Northcoast Data Analytics to form SDM Northcoast, expanding the company's analytical capabilities. The mission of SDM Northcoast is help dental customers make informed business decisions and accelerate growth rates by providing access to the most comprehensive, accurate, and timely dental industry data.

