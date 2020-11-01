|
01.11.2020 14:43:00
SDRL - Notice of change to Seadrill's financial calendar
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL) (OTCQX: SDRLF) announces that its financial calendar for 2020 is revised to reflect that the Annual General Meeting of the Company is postponed from 19 November 2020 to 3 December 2020.
For further information, please contact:
Media questions should be directed to:
Iain Cracknell
Director of Communications
+44 (0)7765 221 812
Analyst questions should be directed to:
Hawthorn Advisors
+44 (0)203 7454960
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
CONTACT:
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com
+44(0)20 3745 4960
