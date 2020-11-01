+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
01.11.2020 14:43:00

SDRL - Notice of change to Seadrill's financial calendar

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL) (OTCQX: SDRLF) announces that its financial calendar for 2020 is revised to reflect that the Annual General Meeting of the Company is postponed from 19 November 2020 to 3 December 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Media questions should be directed to:

Iain Cracknell
Director of Communications
+44 (0)7765 221 812

Analyst questions should be directed to:

Hawthorn Advisors
+44 (0)203 7454960
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com 
+44(0)20 3745 4960

