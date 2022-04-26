SDT Ingenieria to Connect Schools in Colombia with Internet Access from Hughes

Hughes equipment and satellite capacity to power internet service in 670 schools in the Antioquia school district

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for over 50 years, today announced that Hughes satellite internet service and equipment will be deployed by SDT Ingenieria to connect 670 schools in Colombia. A leading Colombian information and communication technology company, SDT Ingenieria was awarded the project to help bridge the digital divide in the Antioquia Department in the mountainous, rural Medellín region where terrestrial connectivity is lacking.

"The solution from SDT Ingenieria using Hughes satellite internet access meets all our criteria for connecting our schools to the internet," said David Aristizábal, supervisor, Antioquia Department. "We are bringing teachers and students online quickly and cost-effectively with the high quality service, ensuring access for everyone – which is especially important for those who have no internet service at home."

"We are proud to be a value-added reseller of internet access from Hughes; they are the natural choice for a partner to help connect the unconnected," said Diego Hernández, president of SDT Ingenieria. "The high-throughput satellite capacity and easy-to-deploy terminals from Hughes enable us to deliver a turn-key and reliable broadband service at over 600 Antioquia schools, quickly and within budget."

The project utilizes Ka-band capacity on the Hughes JUPITER™ 2 and 63 West satellites and Hughes JUPITER System terminals at each site to power high-speed internet service. Hughes has a large and growing footprint in Latin America, where it offers HughesNet® satellite internet, Community Wi-Fi hotspots, cellular backhaul and managed network services for enterprises in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

"Connecting schools creates a ripple effect across communities, helping to improve outcomes and opportunities for students and teachers," said Hugo Frega, senior director, International division at Hughes. "Satellite broadband is the ideal solution to enable internet access at hard-to-reach schools like those in Antioquia."

Approximately 50,000 schools around the world – including more than 15,000 in Mexico and 9,000 in Brazil, rely on Hughes JUPITER System equipment for reliable and cost-efficient internet connectivity.

According to a recent report from the Economist Intelligence Unit, school internet connectivity improves overall quality of education including higher student test scores and increased learning-adjusted years of schooling. Ultimately, that improvement benefits global economies, with higher levels of school connectivity yielding higher GDP per capita.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2022 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

