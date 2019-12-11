|
11.12.2019 12:14:00
SDX Energy PLC. ("SDX" or the "Company") - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - SDX Energy PLC (AIM: SDX), the MENA focused oil & gas company, announces that on 11 December 2019, Mark Reid, Chief Executive Officer of SDX, purchased 94,233 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.210 per share and Tim Linacre, Non-Executive Director of SDX, purchased 40,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.213 per share.
Following this transaction, Mr. Reid holds 461,203 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 0.225% of the Company's issued share capital and Mr. Linacre holds 160,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.078% of the Company's issued share capital.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Reid
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
SDX Energy PLC
b)
LEI
213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01
GB00BJ5JNL69
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
21.00p
94,233
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
Price(s)
Volume(s)
21.00p
94,233
e)
Date of the transaction
11 December 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Timothy Linacre
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
SDX Energy PLC
b)
LEI
213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01
GB00BJ5JNL69
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
21.25p
40,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
Price(s)
Volume(s)
21.25p
40,000
e)
Date of the transaction
11 December 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
SOURCE SDX Energy Plc
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX stabil -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tritt zur Wochenmitte mehr oder weniger auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex kann im Verlauf etwas zulegen. Die Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Mittwochshandel.