11.12.2019 12:14:00

SDX Energy PLC. ("SDX" or the "Company") - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - SDX Energy PLC (AIM: SDX), the MENA focused oil & gas company, announces that on 11 December 2019, Mark Reid, Chief Executive Officer of SDX, purchased 94,233 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.210 per share and Tim Linacre, Non-Executive Director of SDX, purchased 40,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.213 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Reid holds 461,203 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 0.225% of the Company's issued share capital and Mr. Linacre holds 160,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.078% of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Reid

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

SDX Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification Code

 

Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01

 

GB00BJ5JNL69

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.00p

94,233

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume - Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.00p

94,233

e)

Date of the transaction

11 December 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Timothy Linacre

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

SDX Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification Code

 

Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01

 

GB00BJ5JNL69

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.25p

40,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume - Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.25p

40,000

e)

Date of the transaction

11 December 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

SOURCE SDX Energy Plc

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tritt zur Wochenmitte mehr oder weniger auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex kann im Verlauf etwas zulegen. Die Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Mittwochshandel.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB