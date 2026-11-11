Sea: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 10, 2026, Sea (NYSE:SE) reported revenue of $8.6 billion, up 43% year over year. The company is preparing to list its financial services division while scaling instant delivery and enterprise software services. Three takeaways from management explain how these strategic moves shape the long-term thesis.

Management plans to list its financial technology division within one to three years to secure dedicated growth capital. Monee's loan book reached $12.6 billion while off-platform lending expanded rapidly across Southeast Asia.

Instead of acquiring heavy server infrastructure, Sea is building a lean cloud unit focused on software and agentic workflow automation. Rapidly falling token costs make enterprise AI tools far more accessible for regional customers.

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