Sea level rise in England ‘will put 200,000 homes at risk by 2050’

Due to the climate crisis, within 30 years these coastal properties will be potentially unsalvageable, researchers saySea level rise will put about 200,000 coastal properties in England at risk within 30 years, new data suggests, as the climate crisis takes hold.These are the homes that may not end up being saved because it would be very expensive to try, by measures such as seawalls and other coastal defences. Some of the areas most at risk include North Somerset, Sedgemoor, Wyre, and Swale. Continue reading...