Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
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17.09.2026 18:00:02
Sea Limited COO Gang Ye Sells $4.2 Million in Shares
Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) COO Gang Ye sold 40,000 Class A ordinary shares in a series of transactions valued at approximately $4.2 million, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($103.97); post-transaction value based on September 16, 2026 market close ($103.50).
Sea Limited is a leading digital ecosystem operator with a market capitalization of $58.7 billion and TTM revenues of $27.7 billion, demonstrating significant scale across emerging markets. The company leverages its diversified portfolio of digital entertainment, e-commerce, and fintech services to create cross-selling opportunities and network effects. Sea's strategic positioning in high-growth markets with expanding digital adoption provides competitive advantages in capturing secular trends toward digital commerce and entertainment consumption.
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