Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
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15.08.2026 20:27:27
Sea Limited Insiders Trimmed Into a Strong Quarter. Here's What to Know
Yanjun Wang, CCO and general counsel of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), sold 3,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares on August 11 and August 12, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($129.25); post-transaction value based on the August 12 market close ($128.11).Sea Limited is a leading digital platform operator in Southeast Asia with TTM revenues of $25.2 billion, demonstrating significant scale across three core business verticals. The company leverages its integrated ecosystem to capture value across the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and fintech sectors, positioning itself as a comprehensive digital services provider for emerging markets. With operations spanning multiple geographies, Sea Limited benefits from network effects and cross-platform synergies that enhance customer acquisition efficiency and lifetime value.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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