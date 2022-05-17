+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
17.05.2022 13:33:29

Sea Limited Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Sea Limited (SE) on Tuesday reported net loss of $579.81 million or $1.04 per share in the first quarter, wider than 422.69 million or $0.82 per share in the same quarter a year ago, on higher expenses.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $445.1 million or $0.80 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $1.17 loss per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 64.4% year-on-year to $2.9 billion, driven primarily by growth in e-commerce and digital financial services businesses. The consensus estimate stood at $2.8 billion.

Looking forward, the company sees revenue for e-commerce to be between $8.5 billion and $9.1 billion compared with the previous guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.1 billion.

Sea Limited shares are up 10% in pre-market. It closed at $70.33 on Monday, down 6.72%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sea Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten