|
15.11.2022 13:01:23
Sea Limited Q3 Results Top Estimates; Stock Up 15%
(RTTNews) - Consumer Internet company Sea Ltd. (SE) announced Tuesday that net loss excluding share-based compensation attributable to Sea's ordinary shareholders for the third quarter widened to $369.54 million or $0.66 per share from $450.05 million or $0.84 per share in the prior-year quarter.
On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter grew 17.4 percent to $3.16 billion from $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company currently expects bookings for digital entertainment to be between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion, down from the prior forecast range of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sea Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
09:32
|Brokers’ take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Sea to ‘add’ as losses narrow (Business Times)
|
15.11.22
|Sea Limited (SE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
15.11.22
|Why Sea Stock Was Surging Today (MotleyFool)
|
14.11.22
|Why Sea Limited Stock Is Sliding Today (MotleyFool)
|
14.11.22
|Ausblick: Sea stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)