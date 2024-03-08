|
08.03.2024 23:00:00
Sea Limited Stock Has 52% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
It's been a tough couple of years for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) investors. The company's three operating segments -- video games, e-commerce, and financial technology (fintech) -- were all hammered by the downturn. The road back has been a long one, but on the heels of the company's fourth-quarter financial report, analysts are increasingly optimistic.Analysts at Jefferies recently boosted their price target to $82, up from $80, while maintaining a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly. This represents potential gains for investors of 52% compared to Monday's closing price.The analyst's view was bolstered by the results of Shopee, the company's e-commerce platform, saying it "continues to strengthen service quality, price competitiveness, and content." He also noted that gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to climb by high teens year-over-year, while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to be positive in the back half of 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!