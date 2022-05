Sea Ltd: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been challenging to be an investor in Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE), the gaming and e-commerce conglomerate based out of Singapore. A year ago, everyone was celebrating the young company's never-ending success: record revenue, expansion of TAM thanks to its entry into Latin America and India, and others.A year later, Sea's growth story has taken a significant turnaround. India banned the mobile gaming unit Garena while the Shopee e-commerce service exited India and a few European markets, to mention a few of the recent problems. A closer look at the company's first-quarter result for 2022 provides an updated version of its story in three parts: the good, the bad, and the ugly.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading