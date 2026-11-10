Sea Ltd Q3 Results Climb; To Buy Back Addl. $1bln Shares; Stock Drops - Update

(RTTNews) - Singapore-based technology company Sea Ltd. (SE) on Tuesday reported higher profit in its third quarter with increased revenues.

Further, the firm said its board of directors on Monday approved an additional $1.0 billion to its share repurchase authorization, without expiration.

In the previous $1 billion program, the company so far has repurchased 11.1 million shares for an aggregate amount of $997.2 million.

In its third quarter, the company's net earnings totaled $502.46 million, 34 percent higher than $374.99 million last year.

Earnings per share grew 32.2 percent to $0.78 from prior year's $0.59.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28.9 percent year-on-year to reach $931.3 million with strong growth in all segments. Shopee Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$269.2 million, up 44.7 percent year-on-year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.4 percent to $8.582 billion from $5.986 billion last year.

Shopee revenue was $6.1 billion, up 41.3 percent year-on-year. Gross orders totaled 4.5 billion for the quarter, increasing by 25.5 percent year-on-year.

Monee revenue climbed 63.9 percent to $1.6 billion, while Garena revenue was $840.1 million, up 28.6 percent year-on-year.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Sea shares were trading 3.70 percent lower, at $75.12, after closing Monday's regular trading 2.94 percent higher.

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