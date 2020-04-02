Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America New Dates Announced

PORTLAND, Maine, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Diversified Communications, organizer of the annual Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, announced the new dates for its 2020 event. The expo will take place at the Boston Exhibition and Convention Center this September 2020, with an exhibit hall open on September 23rd and 24th, and a conference program that will start on September 22nd.

In the last few months and weeks, the seafood industry and community, along with the rest of the world, have been experiencing some of the most tumultuous, emotionally and economically challenging times. "While navigating this unprecedented situation, we know there is a need for business continuity and are committed to providing a platform that will bring back together the industry suppliers and buyers who, due to circumstances beyond anyone's control, were prevented from meeting in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Liz Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications.

The September dates were carefully chosen in consideration of the recent escalating situation with COVID-19, the venue availability, as well as feedback from customers and high-volume retail and foodservice Key Buyers from North America.

"It is fair to say that this year's event will not be like any other years," added Plizga. "However, the Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America team is dedicated to delivering a high-quality event and services that are as similar as possible to what our customers have come to expect over the years."

The September edition will feature a solutions-driven conference program led by industry experts covering today's most relevant topics. The exhibit hall, which will be held in Halls B and C, will highlight special programs like the New and Featured Product Showcases where buyers can identify the latest seafood product, equipment and services, innovations and trends.

In the coming weeks, Diversified Communications and its official partners, will reach out to exhibitors, buyers and other seafood professionals to provide further details about the September event. New information will be included at seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America: Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America's largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: http://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america

