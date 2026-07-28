WELCOME HOLDINGS AD Aktie
WKN DE: A0X8UN / ISIN: BG1100074084
|
29.07.2026 00:17:00
Seagate’s earnings are welcome news for the battered AI trade
The storage maker’s June-quarter results come in ahead of Wall Street’s expectations, and the stock rallies after hoursWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu WELCOME HOLDINGS AD
|
24.07.26
|Welcome to the era of financial candyfloss (Financial Times)
|
06.07.26
|Welcome to the age of the Profit Dollar (Financial Times)
|
06.07.26
|Welcome to the age of the Profit Dollar (Financial Times)
|
30.04.26