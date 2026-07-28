WELCOME HOLDINGS AD Aktie

WELCOME HOLDINGS AD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X8UN / ISIN: BG1100074084

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29.07.2026 00:17:00

Seagate’s earnings are welcome news for the battered AI trade

The storage maker’s June-quarter results come in ahead of Wall Street’s expectations, and the stock rallies after hoursWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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