16.05.2022 12:17:05
Seagen Board Accepts Resignation Of Clay Siegall - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Seagen Inc. (SGEN) announced that the Board has accepted the resignation of Clay Siegall, as President, CEO and member of the Board. It was previously announced that the Board formed a committee of independent directors to undertake a thorough investigation into Siegall's conduct. The Board and Siegall agreed it is in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders for him to resign.
Felix Baker, formerly Lead Independent Director, has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors. Roger Dansey will continue as interim CEO until a new CEO is found.
