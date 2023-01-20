Seagen : FDA Grants Accelerated Approval To Tukysa Combination For Colorectal Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Seagen Inc. (SGEN) said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval to Tukysa (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab for adult patients with RAS wild-type, HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer that has progressed following treatment with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy.

This is the first FDA-approved treatment in HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer. The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Priority Review for Tukysa in this setting.

Tukysa was approved by the U.S. FDA in April 2020 in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine for treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, including patients with brain metastases, who have received one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.

Merck has exclusive rights to commercialize TUKYSA in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America and other regions outside of the U.S., Canada and Europe.

