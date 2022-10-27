27.10.2022 22:08:12

Seagen Inc Q3 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Seagen Inc (SGEN) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$190.82 million, or -$1.03 per share. This compares with -$293.85 million, or -$1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $510.30 million from $424.06 million last year.

Seagen Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$190.82 Mln. vs. -$293.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.03 vs. -$1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $510.30 Mln vs. $424.06 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1820 - $1865 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Seattle Genetics Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.