Seagen Up In Pre-Market After Positive Results From EV-302 Trial

(RTTNews) - Shares of Seagen Inc. (SGEN) are trading up over three percent on Friday after the company released positive results from EV-302 trial.

SGEN was trading up by 3.59 percent at $213.80 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Seagen and Astellas Pharma Inc. reported positive results from the Phase 3 EV-302 trial for PADCEV in combination with KEYTRUDA versus chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

The drug maker noted the EV-302 study met dual primary endpoints of overall survival and progression-free survival, compared to chemotherapy.