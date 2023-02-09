09.02.2023 20:07:00

Seagis Property Group Names Erin Plourde Chief Investment Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. , Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group ("Seagis") has announced the appointment of Erin Plourde as its Chief Investment Officer. Plourde joined Seagis in March 2020 as its Senior Vice President of Investments. She had spent the previous sixteen years at Liberty Property Trust prior to its sale to Prologis in February 2020. 

2023

In her role as Chief Investment Officer, Plourde is responsible for oversight of the Company's investment management platform. Since her arrival three years ago she has overseen the acquisition of nearly $400 million of industrial properties as part of 29 transactions in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Included within this investment activity were acquisitions involving 25 existing buildings totaling close to 1.2 million square feet. "We are excited about Erin's appointment as our Chief Investment Officer. She has played a significant role in our portfolio growth over the past few years and has brought a highly skilled, granular approach in directing our investment transaction process from start to finish," said John Begier, CEO of Seagis.

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans more than 13 million square feet of space and includes 215 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company which was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seagis-property-group-names-erin-plourde-chief-investment-officer-301743442.html

SOURCE Seagis Property Group

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen