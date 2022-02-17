Sealed Air Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $180.9 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $142.2 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $167.9 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $1.53 billion from $1.34 billion last year.

Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $180.9 Mln. vs. $142.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.