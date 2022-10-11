Sealed Air SVP, CFO Christopher Stephens Intends To Retire

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE), a provider of automated packaging solutions, announced Tuesday that Christopher Stephens, SEE's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Company of his intent to retire.

Stephens will continue in his role until a successor is in place.

The company said it has retained an executive search firm to assist in conducting a comprehensive search process to identify the successor, with both internal and external candidates being considered.

SEE President and Chief Executive Officer Ted Doheny said, "Chris has played an instrumental role in the development of our SEE Operating Model and ongoing transformation to become a world-class digitally-driven company automating sustainable packaging solutions."