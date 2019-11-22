Seamaster T2 Diamond 2019 Singapore dazzles on opening day

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seamaster T2 Diamond 2019 Singapore was unveiled with much fanfare as eager spectators gathered at Our Tampines Hub more than three hours before the first match to catch the prestigious series finale.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tampines GRC, Mr Baey Yam Keng and H.E. Mr. Hong Xiaoyong, Chinese Ambassador to Singapore, were accompanied by Mr Frank Ji, founder of T2; Mr Jeff Chue, CEO of T2; and Mr Steve Dainton, CEO of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), for a tour of the iconic match venue, T2 Cavern, as well as the official practice halls before the event began. At the latter, Mr Baey spoke to Singaporean player Clarence Chew, one of the Host Exempted Players for Seamaster T2 Diamond 2019 Singapore, and wished him luck for his upcoming match.

Mr Baey said, "Our sports facilities, such as those at Our Tampines Hub, have the capabilities to host major sporting events. With T2 Diamond, we hope to bring more of such events to the heartlands, so that more Singaporeans can enjoy watching world-class sporting action. Team Singapore athletes Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu and Clarence Chew will also be competing. I encourage Singaporeans to drop by Our Tampines Hub to check out the world-class action."

H.E. Mr. Hong said, "It brings me great pleasure to watch a world-class table tennis competition in the heartland of Singapore. I hope the sport will continue to develop well in Singapore and I wish Seamaster T2 Diamond 2019 Singapore a great success."

Mr Ji said, "We started T2 Diamond with a mission to transform table tennis into a truly entertaining and exhilarating spectator sport and I'm excited about bringing the best of table tennis to the heartland community at Our Tampines Hub."

T2 Diamond 2019, organised in collaboration with the ITTF, features 32 of the world's best men and women players, a total prize purse of US$1.5 million, and a progressive competition format that aims to amplify the appeal of table tennis across regions.

-END-

About T2 Diamond Table Tennis League (T2 Diamond):

The all-new Grand Slams of table tennis, T2 Diamond is the most prestigious series of annual professional tournaments organised in collaboration with the International Table Tennis Federation. T2 Diamond 2019 will feature 32 of the world's best men's and women's players competing across three tournaments for a combined prize purse of USD 1.5 million and bonus ITTF World Ranking points as they battle their way to 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualification. The revolutionary tournaments employ a unique competition format and various other innovations that catapult table tennis into a truly entertaining spectator sport.

Headquartered in Singapore and with offices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Chicago, T2 is committed to unlocking the true commercial potential of table tennis by expanding its appeal to a much broader audience base.

SOURCE T2 Diamond Table Tennis League