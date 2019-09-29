Searaven Glauben, LLC., Signs A Long-Term Contract With Major Chinese Government-Owned and Controlled Port

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The fixed priced, guaranteed minimum master agreement has an initial fixed value of over $1.680 billion (USD). This agreement is a significant opportunity for SGB and our Buyer and represents our commitment to provide the best prices and quality to our customers to meet their demand.

The first shipment of non-USA petroleum product will occur this year with a minimum monthly quantity over the next decade. After touring the Buyer's facility and noting the size of the operation, SGB and the Buyer anticipate the shipment amount will increase next year.

SGB stated, "We want to thank the Buyer for selecting and relying on our unique capabilities to deliver this product to satisfy their enormous demand. After a competitive and vigorous negotiating period, we are happy to be chosen."

The signing ceremony in China was attended by representatives of the Buyer, SGB, and Bank of China ("BofC").

The parent company of SGB, Lowe II, LLC. stated, "We want to thank the Buyer for providing a unique opportunity to deliver this petroleum product which will allow the Buyer to increase its market share in China, and we want to acknowledge the hard work and commitment shown by both sides in the negotiations."

Lowe II, LLC is developing some exciting renewable LNG projects that will help transform the natural gas market and offer competitive pricing to clients while reducing our carbon footprint as outlined in major environmental agreements and change in public attitudes toward global warming.

About Renewable Natural Gas Production (RNG or BIO-LNG)

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, "Renewable natural gas (RNG) is a pipeline-quality gas that is fully interchangeable with conventional natural gas and thus can be used in natural gas vehicles. RNG is essentially biogas (the gaseous product of the decomposition of organic matter) that has been processed to purity standards. Like conventional natural gas, RNG can be used as a transportation fuel in the form of compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG). RNG qualifies as an advanced biofuel under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Biomethane, which is another term for this purified pipeline-quality fuel, refers to biogas that has also been cleaned and conditioned to remove or reduce non-methane elements. This processed biogas is instead used as a replacement for traditional natural gas to generate combined electricity and heating for power plants—not in vehicle applications.

Biogas is produced from various biomass sources through a biochemical process, such as anaerobic digestion, or through thermochemical means, such as gasification. With minor cleanup, biogas can be used to generate electricity and heat. To fuel vehicles, bio-gas must be processed to a higher purity standard. This process is called conditioning or upgrading, and involves the removal of water, carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, and other trace elements. The resulting RNG, or bio methane, has a higher content of methane than raw bio-gas, which makes it comparable to conventional natural gas and thus a suitable energy source in applications that require pipeline-quality gas."

About Lowe II, LLC.

Lowe II, LLC. is privately owned and controlled by the Wallace Family Trust, the Genius Family Trust, the Gerauer Family Trust, Mr. Michael Chung, Mr. David Ting, and International Infrastructure Investment, Inc. Lowe II also wholly owns and controls Searaven Glauben, LLC., Mega Energy Equipment, Inc. (based in China), Glauben Besitz, LLC., and Manatee LNG, LLC.

About Searaven Glauben, LLC.

In addition to more traditional energy production, Searaven Glauben is developing a 25 million ton per annum (25mpta) BIO-LNG terminal in Louisiana which is scheduled to begin construction in 2021. We anticipate it will be the first of its kind in the USA, combining bio-waste (liquefied bio gas) with natural gas to produce BIO-LNG.

SGB management stated, "With the world's demand for cleaner fuel, our two BIO-LNG terminals will offer products that are unique and cost competitive. This is a 'ready to go' fuel mixture to meet the world's demand for cleaner fuel sources."

About Manatee LNG, INC.

Manatee LNG, Inc. is in the process of securing a long-term LNG authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy for our BIO-LNG" terminal in Manatee County, Florida. This project includes on-site refueling station of large marine vessels that are required to burn cleaner fuels. The mixture of these gases to produce LNG will mitigate the challenges facing waste management executives for companies.

About Glauben Besitz, LLC.

Glauben Besitz, LLC. is developing a 1.77mtpa LNG export terminal in Crystal River, Florida. The LNG export terminal authorization was granted by the U.S. Department of Energy. This facility will utilize ISO containers to transport LNG worldwide to countries with limited to no LNG infrastructure.

Contact: http://www.lowe2llc.com

SOURCE Searaven Glauben, LLC