SEARCH ENGINE FREESPOKE, BACKED BY NOTED BUSINESSMAN, CHALLENGES GOOGLE

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Ricketts, co-owner of MLB's Chicago Cubs, is challenging Big Tech's stronghold on access to information by launching Freespoke, a search engine delivering users unbiased, uncensored media while ensuring they are not tracked and their information is not sold—something Google and others will not do. Freespoke.comand the Freespoke app provide real-time quality search results and news stories from various viewpoints, empowering the user. News reports on Freespoke are never suppressed or removed, but Freespoke users—dubbed "Freefolk"—have the power to see the whole picture.

Freespoke serves users who want to understand all sides of a topic, without bias. News stories are presented and labeled as LEFT, MIDDLE or RIGHT, alerting users of possible slant.

"We are committed to serving the latest news and search results without bias or censorship," stated Freespoke CEO Mr. Ricketts. "Our users are seeking truth and access to all the information out there. They want to think and decide for themselves, and want the facts, even unpopular ones. They value the right to think freely for themselves. Freespoke allows just that."

Mr. Ricketts and co-founder Kristin Jackson believe Americans must be empowered with complete information and free from digital tracking. "Freespoke values privacy as critical. Users are not tracked and Freespoke does not sell your personal information," said Ms. Jackson.

The Freespoke app launched in late May and is available on both Apple and Android. Its rapid growth is driven in part by more than a quarter million early Freespoke.comusers and followers who crave an alternative to Big Tech's biased algorithm search engines like Google. Users can sign up at Freespoke.com to receive daily email news updates and breaking news, all presented with the same commitment to showing the full picture that's become synonymous with Freespoke.

About Todd Ricketts

Driven by Big Tech's stranglehold on Americans' ability to freely consume information and an assault on our freedoms of speech and debate. Todd Ricketts and co-founder Kristin Jackson created the tech platform and search engine Freespoke as a commitment to Americans that they can access uncensored news, see the whole picture, and think for themselves.

As co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and a member of the Board of Directors for the Charles Schwab Corporation, Todd has worked across the United States business ecosystem. Todd previously served as Chief Executive Officer for Ending Spending, a national advocacy group focused on finding solutions to the nation's fiscal crisis.

In early 2018, Todd was appointed the National Finance Chairman of the Republican National Committee. In February 2019, President Donald J. Trump selected Todd to serve as the Finance Chairman for Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee between the RNC and the Trump for President re-election campaign.

Todd sits on the board of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans as well as the Cloisters on the Platte Foundation. He's active with the Churchill Centre and is formerly a Regent at Loyola University Chicago, where he graduated with a degree in Economics.

About Kristin Jackson

Kristin Jackson is an entrepreneur with a passion for presenting news and information in a free and fair way, allowing Americans see and think for themselves on the critical stories that impact their lives.

In 2022, the Freespoke app launched for Apple and Android phones, so more free thinkers (and future Freefolk) can access uncensored studies and articles and reports, unshackled from Big Tech's biased algorithms.

Kristin keeps the tech company charging toward its aggressive mission of being your go-to technology platform that respects your privacy, doesn't track or sell your personal information, and doesn't censor viewpoints. As Chief Operating Officer, she oversees product direction, branding and marketing, legal operations, hiring, and budgets.

She is also the CEO of Paycheckology, a personal finance news organization delivering economic stories from a local paycheck perspective with a humorous twist, helping hardworking Americans understand how the news impacts their bottom line.

Kristin currently serves on the Board of Chicago Hope Academy and previously served as a senior advisor to the Kemp Foundation and The Policy Circle. Earlier in her career, Kristin was a public servant on Capitol Hill and an Associate Program Officer at an institute promoting democracy and combating authoritarian regimes in Latin America.

Kristin has a bachelor's degree in Political Science, Psychology, and Spanish from Missouri State University and a master's in Government from Georgetown University.

